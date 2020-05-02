Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur a haircut amid lockdown, Kareena shares picture on Instagram

Taimur looked at calm while getting a haircut from his father.

Kareena Kapoor delighted her Instagram followers with a picture of actor Saif Ali Khan giving their son Taimur a haircut amid the lockdown. Little Taimur looked at calm while getting a haircut from his father. "Haircut anyone," Kareena captioned the image on Instagram.

In the picture, Saif is seen in a white kurta and pajama with a pair of scissors in his hand with Taimur patiently sitting to get a makeover.

Kareena’s fans flooded her post with loving comments within no time.

Earlier, Kareena shared pictures of husband Saif and son Taimur channelling their inner artistes amid lockdown. While the father-son pair was seen engaged in painting, Kareena didn't shy to reveal that she "just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created".

The country is in lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and Kareena is fully utilising the time to create some beautiful memories.

Kareena, like other Bollywood celebrities, is spending her time well in self-isolation with her family. On April 18, she expressed in a series of Instagram posts that what Saif and little Taimur are up to during quarantine.

"When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like...," Kareena captioned a picture on Instagram, in which Saif can be seen painting green flowers on the wall of their balcony. The photo had Saif in his usual white kurta-pyjama along with a bandana.

