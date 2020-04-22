Saif Ali Khan praises Kareena Kapoor's professionalism, says, 'She always looked like a movie star'

It's great to have a husband who's supportive, motivates, and appreciates your work and in that case actress Kareena Kapoor comes in the lucky lot. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are one of the power couples that the Bollywood industry has got. Not just the fact that they complement each other in terms of looks, the duo makes sure to appreciate the good work and efforts which they both put in whatever they do. Sailing in the same boat, Saif, in a recent interview, opened up about his wife's professionalism and acting skills and termed her as a Hollywood star.

During India Today e-conclave session, Saif spoke about the level of comfort Kareena has on a movie set and said, "And of course, she has born to it. She always looked like a movie star. When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yacking with her hair dresser, it looks like she was born there. There is a high level of comfort. It's just easy work, very professional, very quiet and bloody good."

Saif exclaimed how Kareena is able to play whatever role that has been given to her with much ease. Talking about it he said, "Any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor. And then you go on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and make lots of money at the box office. And then you again go on to play a small role in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium."

Saif called Kareena 'super cool' and added that she's the one who encourages him to "cook something nice or wear something nice" during the lockdown. He said, "I have the highest respect for her. I think she is super cool, the way she lives her life, the way she balances her personal life and her career. She is always there. The ideas she has on how to spend time even in this lockdown, it is just amazing. Like she asks me why don't you cook something nice on Saturday? Or wear something nice?"

For the unversed, Saif and Kareena have worked in films like Omkara, Tashan, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan. The two got hitched on 16th October 2012 after dating each other for 5 years.

