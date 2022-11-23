Saif Ali Khan opens up about learning things from kids Taimur, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Saif Ali Khan opens up about learning things from kids

Saif Ali Khan is a doting father to Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. The nawab of the Pataudi clan is extremely close to his children and spends a lot of time with them. He is often spotted in the city as he steps out for leisure time with his family. Recently, during an interview, the actor spoke about his kids and revealed what he has learned from them over the years.

Speaking to CNBC, the Vikram Vedha actor shared that Sara has a very calm nature and she restrains herself from offending people. Talking about Ibrahim, the actor said that he has taught him to smile and have a good time in life. He also shared that Taimur reminds him to avoid junk. Saif said, "Sara doesn’t like offending people or acting smart with people who act smart. She has a calm and polite way, ego doesn’t get in the way. She reminds me to be humble in interactions. Ibrahim is easy-going, and naughty still. He’s fun and a chill guy, his nature is different that way. I don’t know what I learnt, maybe remembering to smile and have a good time in life. Taimur once told me to not eat junk food. He said, 'Eat a fruit and pretend it’s a chip'."

For the unversed, Sara and Ibrahim are the children of Saif and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif are the parents of Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif recently appeared in the action-entertainer Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film garnered rave reviews from critics but couldn't fare well at the box office. He will next be seen in Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. In the epic saga, the actor will portray the role of Raavan. The film is helmed by Om Raut.

