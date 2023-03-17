RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani return to roaring response | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani return to Hyderabad

RRR made India proud after its song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars 2023 award for Best Original song. Director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani and the singers were elated with the win. After celebrating in LA, the team is back in India and arrived to a roaring response in Hyderabad. The director-composer duo landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and received rapturous applause for their win. Earlier, Jr NTR was mobbed by fans when he came back to India.

While Rajamouli and Keeravani left the airport without interacting, Naatu Naatu singer Kala Bhairava told ANI, "It feels amazing. It was the best moment performing live on stage at the Oscars. It was a truly unforgettable moment to receive the award on stage. It was the best moment for the entire team."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1636489902010368000?s=20

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1636492925231149064?s=20

Earlier, on March 15, basking in the success of the 'RRR' at this year's Academy Awards, South superstar and the film's lead, Jr NTR, expressed his delight over the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu' winning the coveted golden statuette, saying that seeing music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the "best moment" in his life.

On arriving back home in India, Jr NTR said the win could not have been possible without love from the audience and the film industry. "Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of 'RRR'. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry," said Jr NTR.

Even after winning the Oscar award, RRR is unstoppable. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan recently. It released in japan on October 21 last year. Enerting its 20th week, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer earned over Rs 80 crore setting a record.

The tweet read, “This tweet's engagement and compliments demonstrate how RRR is gradually penetrating into the roots of Japan with each passing day. Glad that the film is drawing exceptionally high footfalls and is currently running in 202 cinemas in its 20th week! Love you Japan".

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track.

