RRR's Naatu Naatu & The Elephant Whisperers' Oscars 2023 wins earn praise in Parliament

The 95th Academy Awards were special for India as RRR's Naatu Naatu song and the short documentary film The Elephant Whisperers lifted two trophies at Oscars 2023. This recognition on the global stage made the countrymen proud and hungry for more. Since Monday, everyone is only talking about the moment when Naatu Naatu was performed live on the international stage or when The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves dedicated the win to 'motherland India'. Now, India's Oscar win also earned praise in the Parliament. On Tuesday, Members of the Parliament congratulated the winners in Rajya Sabha and said that the Boycott Culture on social media should also come to an end.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan expressed her happiness on India's win and said, "This is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate the Indian population, for whom people in the West are recognising great works by Indian filmmakers. The market of cinema is here, and not in America."

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “After this win at Oscars - this boycott culture on social media should also come to an end."

On the other hand, Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the makers of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and lauded that it was driven by two women, making it a proud moment for India. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "These achievements reflect a global appreciation of the vast talent, immense creativity and committed dedication of Indian artists. Indeed another facet of our global rise and recognition."

Many MPs also appreciated the rise of OTT as it gave a platform to The Elephant Whisperers and reach the masses. "The documentary shows a connection between human beings and animals beautifully and the way India is going ahead of digitilization and creativity, is something that should be commended," said BJD leader Amar Pattnaik.

While RRR was released on Zee5 and Netflix after its theatrical release, The Elephant Whisperers premieres directly on OTT platform Netflix.

