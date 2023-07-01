Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh drops a hilarious reel of song Tum Kya Mile |Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh's hilarious reel of himself grooving to Tum Kya Mile.

The much-awaited song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was released last week. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir.

The song has instantly gone viral, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town. Alia recently shared a video of herself grooving to the song at her beach vacay. Now Ranveer too has shared a video of himself grooving, at virtual locations saying, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi tha #TumKyaMile #RRKPK @aliaabhatt.”

Karan Johar revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru". He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘You can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fanboy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir, and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic, or it wouldn’t be true." Karan also apologized to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperatures.

The much-awaited romance drama’s first song Tum Kya Mile has been trending since its release. However, the makers recently drew flak for not mentioning Shreya Ghoshal in the credits. Director Karan Johar was slammed for disrespecting the popular singer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. While the Guddi (1971) duo of Dharmendra and Jaya will play Ranveer’s onscreen grandparents, Shabana will be essaying the role of Alia’s grandmother. The film will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.

