Rishi Kapoor trained wife Neetu 'well' in scrabble, Riddhima Kapoor shares photo

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's passed away on April 30 this year. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years and breathed his last in Mumbai. Since then, the actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor. While she couldn't attend the final rite of the actor due to lockdown restrictions, she has become a strong pillar of support for her mother ever since she arrived in Mumbai from Delhi. From clicking selfies to playing a game of scrabble, Riddhima is trying her best to make her mom feel happy amidst the difficult times.

On Thursday, Riddhima shared a glimpse of a scrabble session with Neetu Kapoor, recalling how her father Rishi Kapoor had coached her mom in the game. "Dad trained mom well ! She beat me twice already," Riddhima captioned the image. She has also been treating fans with old photos and videos of Rishi Kapoor, making fans emotional every time.

On Thursday, Riddhima also shared a few unseen photos from her wedding ceremony with father Rishi Kapoor. The photo shows Rishi sitting next to her daughter as she ties the knot with Bharat Sahni. One of the photos also features singer Lata Mangeshkar along with Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi, Neetu, and Riddhima posing with the singer at an event. Have a look at the photos here:

The series of throwback photos of the veteran actor also features Riddhima's daughter Samara's fun time with her late grandfather. She shared the photos on her Instagram story and captioned them with a heart emoji calling it 'good times.'

Earlier, Riddhima had shared a bunch of photos from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. She posted a photo with a garlanded photo frame of the veteran actor and wrote, "Love you always Papa". She shared another photo with brother Ranbir Kapoor and said, "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you" Check out-

