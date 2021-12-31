Ridhi Dogra tests COVID positive, actress requests everyone on shoot to get tested

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDHI DOGRA Ridhi Dogra tests COVID positive

Actress Ridhi Dogra has tested COVID positive. The actress who was shooting for a project some time ago has requested everyone on the shoot and those who came in contact with her last week to get tested. In her Instagram post, Ridhi also informed that she has no symptoms and has quarantined herself at home.

"Hey everyone, I have tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms I can speak of. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking the necessary care with doctor's guidance. Writing this out for everyone and anyone who came in contact with me on the shoot and otherwise in the last week or so to please test themselves. Thank you and happy 2022. Please keep the mask on," she wrote in a post shared on her Instagram stories.

A day before testing positive for COVID, Ridhi had shared that she's not feeling well but is grateful to be resting at the comfort of her home.

On the work front, after entertaining audiences with her performances on TV and OTT, Ridhi Dogra is all set to make her foray into Bollywood with 'Lakadbaggha' where she will be seen alongside Anshuman Jha. For the actress, who was also seen in crime thriller web series 'Asur', a character has to have something that allows it to stick with in audience's subconscious.

Talking about her character in her Bollywood debut 'Lakadbaggha', she says, "I play a Catholic Bengali cop, a crime branch officer who finds herself in the centre of animal trade industry."

Written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film is said to be based on the universal theme of 'Good vs Evil' where the plotline of the illegal animal trade industry contributes to a huge chunk of the narrative.