Riddhima remembers father Rishi Kapoor, shares throwback photos from her wedding

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took his last breath on April 30 after battling leukemia for almost two years. The world is living with the sad fact that he is no more but it seems his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has decided to keep him alive among everyone as she has been sharing throwback photos of her father from quite some. She recently took to her social media to share a series of throwback photos of the 'Karz' actor from her wedding ceremony while there were some which featured her daughter Samara's fun time with her late grandfather. She shared the photos on her Instagram story and captioned them with a heart emoji calling it 'good times.'

One of the photos also features singer Lata Mangeshkar along with Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi, Neetu, and Riddhima posing with the singer at an event. Another one shows the late actor at the wedding of her daughter with Bharat Sahni where he can be seen sitting next to her. Have a look at the photos here:

She even shared few photos on her handle from the actors 'tehravi' ceremony. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Love you always Papa ..." and "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you." Check them out:

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Riddhima, who lives in New Delhi, could not attend the funeral of her father due to lockdown and later travelled to Mumbai by road. She however attended the funeral via video conference, thanks to Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Riddhima reached Mumbai on May 2 with her daughter Samara and family members after which Neetu Kapoor organized a prayers meet for the late actor at their home.

