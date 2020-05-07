Riddhima Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor and family's photo from New Year eve 2010, thanks for prayers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riddhima Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor and family's photo from New Year eve 2010

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor has been sharing old memories with her later father since his untimely demise on April 30. The actor was admitted to the hospital for breathing problems and passed away, leaving his fans in despair. The died after a two-year battle with leukemia. Earlier, Riddhima shared Rishi Kapoor's adorable picture with his mother Krishna and now, she had shared a memory from New Year eve 2018.

Taking to Instagram stories, Riddhima Kapoor shared a photo featuring her parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and her husband Bharat Sahni enjoying the New Year's eve. She wrote, "Beautiful memories New Years' eve 2010 - Just before Samara was born." Pregnant Riddhima and others are seen dressed in black for the party in the. The diva also thanked everyone through social media for their prayers and love. Check out-

Riddhima Kapoor's husband's family lives in Delhi. She could not reach Mumbai for the last rights of Rishi Kapoor from Delhi due to lockdown restrictions. She attended the funeral via video conference. Riddhima reached Mumbai on May 2 with her daughter Samara and family after which Neetu Kapoor held a prayers meet for the actor at their home. The ashes of Rishi Kapoor have been immersed in Banganga in Mumbai.

Riddhima Kapoor had her farewell to father Rishi Kapoor through a heartfelt post on Instagram. She had revealed that she used to connect with her father daily over video calls and used to talk to him. Sharing a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, she wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever"

