Rhea Kapoor locks lips with husband Karan Boolani on romantic birthday date, pics go viral

Seems like Rhea Kapoor planned the most romantic birthday date for her husband Karan Boolani. Candle light dinner, flowers and a steamy kiss, this is what Rhea and Karan's evening looked like. Sharing a glimpse from the celebrations, the filmmaker also posted a heartfelt caption. "Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much," she wrote.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen smiling gleefully and posing for the camera. In one of the photos shared by Rhea on her verified Instagram account, the couple can be seen locking lips as they celebrate the day with a passionate kiss. The filmmaker also gave her Insta fam a glimpse of the romantic ambience with candlelit tables and a rangoli.

Rhea's sister and actress Sonam also wished her brother-in-law with a special post. "Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!" she captioned the post featuring Karan, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Film producer (and Anil and Sunita Kapoor's daughter) Rhea Kapoor's got married to Karan Boolani at a private ceremony in the Juhu home of the Kapoors on August 14. Keeping her wedding low-profile with only selected people in the vicinity, the couple had quite an intimate celebration.

Later, Rhea posted her wedding picture announcing the marriage. Tagged to the post are Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Rhea's siblings Sonam and Harshvarrdhan, and of course, husband Karan.

She wrote: "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you are my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. "I will always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 p.m. before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life ... mine are ..."