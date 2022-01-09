Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh shares quirky digital art: Playing the game

ket icon Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial '83', shared a digital art on his social media. The caricature is designed by renowned artiste, Graphicurry's Prasad Bhat, who's a regular at Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival.

Ranveer took to his Instagram to share the art, which blends together the essence of Kapil Dev, Ranveer himself and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hitmaker Freddie Mercury. Ranveer captioned the picture, "Ranveer x Kapil x Freddie".

'83', which was released on December 24 suffered a major jolt with the pandemic returning for a third wave. Several states updated their safety guidelines limiting the occupancy in theatres with national capital Delhi completely shutting cinema halls in order to curb the spread of the contagion.

The film, which was touted to be one of the biggest hits suffered invariably because of the social and medical condition of the society, at large, grossing only Rs 97 crore across India, in all languages.