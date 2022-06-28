Randeep Hooda keeps his promise to Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur; performs her last rites

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA, ANI Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda, who essayed the titular role of Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 biopic Sarbjit stood true to his role in real life too. He recently performed the last rites of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur, as a promise that he had made during the shoot of the biopic. For the unversed, Dalbir Kaur suffered a heart attack at her native village Bhikhiwind near Amritsar in Punjab. The actor rushed from Mumbai for her last rites. Dalbir had reportedly requested Randeep Hooda to give her a 'kandha' during her final rites and the actor stuck to his promise.

Image Source : ANI Randeep Hooda

Randeep later took to his Instagram and he penned a long emotional note for the departed soul along with an old picture of himself with Dalbir. He wrote, "'(please do visit home) was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched (sic)."

He further wrote, "She fought a system, a country, it's people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this lifetime. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border (sic)."

Recollecting the night, he shared in his note, "It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn't care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. "she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn't enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. Om Shanti."

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

'Sarbjit', which told the story of a man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for alleged terrorism and spying, was directed by Omung Kumar, who earlier worked as show host and production designer in the film and television industry before he made his directorial debut with the Priyanka Chopra-starrer sports biopic 'Mary Kom'.

-with IANS inputs