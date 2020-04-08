Image Source : TWITTER Ramayan actor Arun Govil requests fans for support against Twitter impersonator, shares video

Veteran TV actor Arun Govil, who used to play the role of Ram in most popular show Ramayan, took to Twitter to inform his fans about an imposter who has created a fake Twitter profile with his name and used the same profile picture to confuse everyone. The actor made the 'urgent appeal' to his fans to help him stop the impersonator after PM Narendra Modi mistakenly tagged the other profile while thanking Govil for his message on coronavirus.

In the video, Arun Govil asked his fans to report that fake Twitter handle and 'stop' it from operating. He started the video by asking his fans if they are watching and enjoying the re-runs of Ramayan on TV. Then he told them about the fake profile on twitter and requested his fans to 'ask the gentleman to not do this and stop him'. He also said that he is extremely hopeful that the fans will support him completely in this matter. Watch the video here-

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, Arun Govil's fans flooded the social media with appeals to block the fake profile and also report it. The fake profile operates with the description, "Well known actor, played a role as Shri Ram of the great TV serial Ramayan." Fans also pointed out that there are various fake profiles by Arun Govil's name on Twitter.

There r multiple fake accounts of Arun Govil on Twitter, some with 1000s of followers.

These all r fake accounts, kindly unfollow them n report them as fake.

His real account is @arungovil12 where he has clarified about fake Twitter accounts in his name.

RealSunilLahri looks fake pic.twitter.com/4Ey7uqpVXb — #KrutikaVaru (@VaruKrutika) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia's Ramayan has made a comeback on television after a huge demand from the viewers during the nationwide lockdown. Since the shooting of all the current shows is stalled, channels are re-running old episodes. Not just Ramayan, Doordarshan has brought back all the 90s popular shows including Mahabharat, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh and others.

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

