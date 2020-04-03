Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ramayan re-run breaks TRP records, garners highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has broken all records as it has made a comeback on television after the huge demand by fans. Doordarshan has been re-running the show since March 28 and the show has garnered high TRP in the first week itself. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday, the show has managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) programme since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience.

Along with Ramayan, many 80-90s shows have made a comeback on TV during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. From Mahabharat to Shah Rukh khan's Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi have also been telecasted on Doordarshana nd fans are going down the memory lane. Other serials that made a comeback include Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, Chanakya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad, Alif Laila and Upanishad Ganga.

Talking about why it is important to watch the eighties tele-epic once again, actor who played Ram in the epic drama Arun Govil recently told IANS: "The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time."

Earlier, photos of Arun Govil watching Ramayan on television with his grandchildren had gone viral on social media a few days ago. In the picture, the veteran actor was seen catching up the show all over again at home.

