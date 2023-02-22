Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on marriage rumours with Jackky Bhagnani: ‘I was supposed to get married…’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAKULPREETSINGH, JACKKYBHAGNANI Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on marriage rumours

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their romance Instagram official in 2021. Jacky shared a picture with the actress in which the duo was holding hands while looking at each other. He wrote a touching letter for her on the occasion. Since then, the couple has been often spotted in the city, and they frequently upload adorable images together. For a long time, there had been rumours about Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani getting married. The actress has now addressed wedding rumours, joking that they were meant to marry in November of last year.

During an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Rakul Preet Singh was quizzed about whether she searches for her own name on Google. She admitted that every week, articles are written about her, and Google Alerts lists them. She added sarcastically that she was meant to get married last year and wondered how it went.

"That comes on Google Alert (I do not have to search for it separately). There are articles about me every week. By the way, I was supposed to get married in November last year. I just want to ask 'how was it?'. I do Google about food, and the number of calories my food has. I mostly read about food, calories and health," she stated.

Earlier in 2021, Jackky Bhagnani penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Rakul Preet Singh that made waves on the internet. His note read, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji)."

