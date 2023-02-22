Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty and other celebrities mourn Subi Suresh's tragic death

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DIJOJOSEANTONY Subi Suresh passes away at 41

Subi Suresh, one of the most popular faces on television, a famous anchor and film actress Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital here, according to industry sources. She was admitted due to acute liver failure and was diagnosed with jaundice as well. The 41-year-old actress was single. Soon after the news broke on social media, several celebrities took to their social media handles and mourned the late actress' demise.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter and shared a picture with the late actress. Condoling her demise, Dulquer wrote, "Absolutely shocked to hear about Subi Suresh. Soo young and has so much left to do. A real loss to the Malayalam film fraternity. Praying for her family and friends to cope through this difficult time".

Legendary actor Mammootty and Dulquer’s father also took to Facebook and mourned the death. “Tributes to Subi Suresh (sic),” he wrote alongside the late actress’s picture.

Paying his tribute, veteran actor Mohanlal also took to Facebook and wrote, "Subi Suresh, the beloved artist who captured the love of the Malayali audience with a smile, left us untimely. Painful condolences on the departure of the dear sister who was supposed to go to many heights in acting and presentation"

Subi Suresh hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character. Tiny Tom, another popular actor, said things were moving fast to do a liver transplant surgery and the work for it was going on when she breathed her last.

The TV and film industry is in a state of shock as many of them expressed surprise learning of her ailment. "I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone," said comedian Harisree Ashokan.

