Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on wife's allegations and domestic help's video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAWAZUDDIN._SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram upload

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for his alleged legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Earlier, Aaliya filed a petition in family court seeking a paternity test of her younger son to prove that the child belongs to the actor. Now Nawaz has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversies in his personal life. In addition to that, recently his domestic help had accused the actor of ‘abandoning’ her in Dubai even though she later withdrew the statement and apologized for it.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, when asked about these controversies, Nawazuddin said, “Main inn sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta. (I don’t want to say anything about all these things, frankly. But yes, amid all this, my kids’ schooling has been affected. My kids studied in Dubai but have been here for a month now. My only appeal is that my kids should go back to school. I don’t want to say anything else).”

Netizens were quick enough to react to the video. Commenting on this response by Nawaz, one netizen wrote, “Apka sawal kya tha or unka jawab khel gye nawazu sir” Another commented, “Sach me yar ma bap ki ladai me bachche suffer nhi karna chahie… .” A third added, “School kyn Bhai, Madrasha bhejwa do” while a fourth wrote, “Koi inke bacho ko school bhijwao” One more added, “Bhai to yahaan school mein admission karwaaa do kya school sirf dubai mein” One simply added, “Rakhi Sawant 2.0”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming films

On the movie's front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Sudhir Mishra's directorial Afwaah. They have previously worked on the Netflix film Serious Men. Awfaah will hit the big screens on February 24 and co-stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam Case: Mika Singh addresses the incident; 'I always have ten bodyguards'

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar's efforts led Shabana Azmi to romance with Dharmendra

Latest Entertainment News