Rajkummar Rao says 'mere muskurane ki wajah tum ho' as he wishes Patralekhaa on birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR_RAO Rajkummar Rao wishes Patralekhaa on birthday

Bollywood lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never fail to shower love on each other, especially on special occasions. The duo is often seen dedicating social media posts for each other and penning down their feelings in the most beautiful ways. As Patralekhaa turned a year older today, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of his lady love and expressed that she is the sole reason for his happiness.

Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. मेरे मुस्कुराने की वजह तुम हॊ"

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa starred in the 2014 film Citylights and fell in love with each other during the shoot. The duo has been together since then and is frequently seen roaming around in different parts of the world. Both the actors love to travel and recreate their favorite scenes from iconic Bollywood movies in different cities. The mutual favorite is Shah Rukh Khan and their social media is loaded with videos of them recreating DDLG or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scenes

A while back, Patralekhaa had become candid about her relationship with Rajkummar to Humans of Bombay. She had shared the couple's idea of romance and talked about their struggle. She said, "I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We didn’t officially go on dates, but we’d go for drives, movies, or just sit at home. We accompanied each other for auditions, just for support. All we needed was that understanding. He’d often go out of his way for me."

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao recently unveiled the trailer of his next film Roohi alongside Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer successfully has crossed over 14 million views on Youtube in just one day. The film is slated to release on March 11, 2021.

The actor was last seen in The White Tiger opposite Priyanka Chopra. He has films like Badhaai Do, Swagat Hain, and Second Innings.