Rajkummar Rao pens beautiful birthday note for wife Patralekhaa: I Love You

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has the sweetest birthday wish for his wife and actress Patralekhaa. Rajkummar shared a loved-up picture on Instagram on Sunday. In the image, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are seen looking at each other lovingly. "Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU," Rajkummar wrote alongside the image. Not just fans but even the birthday girl reacted to the post. Patralekhaa shared a romantic reply to Rajkummar's wish. She said: "I love you babyy."

A string of Bollywood personalities too wished Patralekhaa on the post. Filmmaker Farah Khan said "Me too". Actress Bhumi Pednekar called Patralekhaa a pretty girl. She wrote: "Happy birthday you pretty pretty girl @patralekhaa." Actress Dia Mirza simply wished: "Happy birthday Patra."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

The two of them have worked together in 'Citylights.'