Rajkummar Rao finds inspiration in Irrfan Khan; says 'Would love to achieve kind of filmography he had'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao says he is a big fan of Irrfan Khan and adds that he would love to achieve something like the filmography the late actor had. "I am a huge fan of Irrfan sir. The kind of filmography he had, the work he has done and the performances he has given -- I would love to achieve something like that. That would be great," Rajkummar told IANS.

Irrfan is one of many actors he would love to take a masterclass from. However, although Rajkummar regularly garners accolades for his roles, he feels he is not in a position to give a masterclass to aspiring actors.

"Trust me I am not in a position to do that, and honestly I don't feel that I have done anything special to give a masterclass. I think there are way better actors, there are way more people out here from whom I would like to take a masterclass," the actor said.

Rajkummar recently completed 11 years in the film industry. The actor made his debut with the 2010 film "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" and later went on to do films such as "Shahid", "Aligarh", "Newton" and "Made In China". He won a National Award for his titular role in Hansal Mehta's 2013 film "Shahid".

He penned an emotional message for fans in the Instagram post, thanking them for their love and support."GRATITUDE. So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day - you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that. All this wouldn't have been possible without your love and support. Here's a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love," he wrote.

Rajkummar was recently seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. The film performed well at the Box Office. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

He will next be seen in "Badhaai Do", a follow-up to the 2018 comedy film "Badhaai Ho". The film co-stars Bhumi Pedenkar.

For the unversed, the internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer.

-with IANS inputs