Rajat Sharma has glorified cameo in Anupam Kher's Shiv Shastri Balboa; know all about it

The Indian film industry has a special place in the hearts of its citizens. Often in movies, we see such action and drama that it is hard to believe. However, some films are made in Bollywood that demonstrate the ability of the common man to do something extraordinary. One such film, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' has been released in theatres today, February 10. In this film, during an interview, a retired boxing coach is motivated in such a way that he reaches abroad. Here, the role of the journalist who motivates this person is not played by any actor but by a real journalist. This journalist is none other than the icon of journalism, Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV.

There is a lot of discussion on social media about this movie. The entry of Rajat Sharma in this film has also created a stir among the people. The film's biggest twist occurs when Rajat Sharma appears on the big screen. He is seen interviewing Shiv Shastri Balboa (Anupam Kher) in the film, who explains how boxing coaches like Shiv Shastri Balboa have given great boxers to the country. The story begins with the advice given by Rajat Sharma during this interview in the film.

The beginning of the film shows Shiv Shastri Balboa's love for boxing. Shiv Shastri is a big fan of Rocky and hence he is fondly called Shiv Shastri Balboa after Rocky Balboa. The extent of his obsession gets him an interview on the show of his favourite senior journalist, Rajat Sharma. On his suggestion, Shiv Shastri leaves for America to shoot a video of 'Rocky Steps' and goes to Philadelphia. That's when the real story of this film begins.

