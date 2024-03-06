Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's beach wedding card goes viral | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pulkit recently visited Golden Temple in Amritsar with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat is in the headlines these days due to the news of his marriage. The actor has been dating Shaadi Mein Zaroor Ana actor Kriti Kharbanda for a long time. After dating for more than two years now, the couple has decided to tie the knot. And now their wedding card has gone viral on social media, which is completely different from common wedding cards.

Pulkit-Kriti's wedding card

The card revealed is animation-based, in which a boy is sitting on the balcony with a guitar. A girl can also be seen sitting next to him. Both of them can be seen looking at the sea together. Along with both of them, two dogs are also seen on the card. 'Can't wait any longer to celebrate with my friends. Pyaar, Pulkit, and Kriti', read the caption on the card. After seeing this viral card, fans are congratulating the couple. If reports are to be believed, both will get married on March 13.

See post here

Engagement pictures went viral some time back

Let us tell you, actor Pulkit Samrat, who was last seen in Fukrey 3, has been dating Kriti Kharbanda for a long time. Both of them declared their love to the world a long time ago. Recently, the news of their engagement grabbed a lot of limelight. A post went viral in which Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit's family were seen together. Kriti was flaunting her ring in the photo. This post was shared by Pulkit Samrat's sister on Instagram

Pulkit and Kriti will reportedly have a beach wedding. Let us tell you, this is going to be the second marriage of Pulkit Samrat. Earlier in 2014, Pulkit was married to his girlfriend and Salman Khan's sister Shweta Rohira. The marriage broke down in 2015 and both of them got divorced in the coming year.​

