Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy: 'We are overjoyed'

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news with their fans and followers. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted. However, the couple has not revealed the baby's gender yet.

Soon after the couple announced the news of becoming parents, social media users showered them with good wishes. "Congratulations," actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi commented. "Omg. This is so special...big big congratulations. Best news," producer Guneet Monga wrote.

In 2019, Priyanka reportedly said that having a baby was on her to-do list. "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me," the actress told Vogue.

Nick Jonas had separately said that having children is something that they 'hope happens'. "She (Priyanka) is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that," Nick told E!.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Priyanka was seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in a cameo role. Amazon Prime Video series Citadel from Russo Brothers is one of highly anticipated projects. She is also set to make her Bollywood comeback with 'Jee Le Zaraa'.