Monday, May 15, 2023
     
  5. Priyanka Chopra-Malti Marie's fun moments in Nick Jonas' Mother's Day post for wife is unmissable!

In another post with his mother Denise Jonas and mother-in-law Madhu Chopra, Nick Jonas wrote, "Happy Mother's Day mom. Love you so much."

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2023 10:31 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie; Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie; Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra

Singer Nick Jonas is his wife and actress' Priyanka Chopra's biggest cheerleader. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Nick gave a shoutout to Priyanka, calling her "incredible mother" to their daughter Malti Marie Jonas. He dedicated a sweet post to her on Instagram along with a fun video of the mother-daughter duo. He also shared a separate post for mom Denise Jonas and mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.

"Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day," Nick captioned the post, adding a glimpse of Priyanka's adorable moments spent with their daughter Malti Marie. In the first image, Priyanka is seen carrying a visibly-cheerful Malti on her shoulders as they took a walk in the city. In the next video, Priyanka is seen carrying her baby daughter in her arms across a crossing, as the latter excitedly moved her little hands and legs. The Citadel actress could not help but laugh. To this, PeeCee replied, "I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama."

India Tv - Nick Jonas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONASNick Jonas' Instagram Story

Priyanka Chopra's Mother's Day post

Priyanka also posted adorable wishes for her mom and mother-in-law to mark the special occasion. The 'Citadel' actress posted two frames with her two 'mothers' of life. In the first frame, Priyanka is cuddling her daughter Malti Marie, while Madhu Chopra is leaning on them. The second frame features Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Jonas, Priyanka and little Malti. They were photographed at a restaurant. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli's RCB defeats RR by a huge margin in IPL 2023 | Photo

Talking about her own mother Madhu Chopra, the 'Desi Girl' wrote, "I m so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you're the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you're mine!"

Priyanka then gave the loudest shout-out to all the moms out there. "To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don't... YOU are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude."Priyanka has not forgotten to acknowledge her mother-in-law too. "Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I'm so blessed."

Last but not least, Priyanka thanked Malti Marie for making her mama. "And... I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating."

