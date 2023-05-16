Priyanka Chopra graced Alexandra Cooper's podcast even after the latter called her 'lesbian'. Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: VS_UNFINISHED Priyanka Chopra mocked by podcaster Alexandra Cooper in an old clip

An old clip of podcaster Alexandra Cooper talking about Priyanka Chopra in 2020 has gone viral. This came after she released a new podcast with Priyanka as her guest. The actress recently appeared on Alexandra Cooper's podcast, 'Call Her Daddy', where she talked about everything from her life in the US, winning the Miss World pageant, her career in India, to the bullying she faced in US schools. Alexandra, too, shared her own experience of bullying with the global star.

While the two stars shared good camaraderie, the past clips of Alexandra horribly mocking Priyanka Chopra have come to the surface. Not too long ago, in the old clip from 2020 of the podcast, Alexandra called Priyanka and Nick Jonas 'the most annoying couple'. The show was hosted by Alexandra and Sofia Franklyn who said that "I find them very unattractive like I want to punch them".

"Priyanka is a lesbian, and Nick has big nipples syndrome. I just want Priyanka to stop using him as her beard," Alexandra said as Sofia agreed with her. They even made mean comments about the couple's sexual lives. "They are constantly posting to prove to the world that they are in love with each other, which is disgusting and repulsive", she said. The episode has been removed from all channels now.

While fans were unanimously against the women's comments, many also asked why Priyanka even went to Alexandra's podcast. "I love PRI, but please research first before going on podcasts, wrote a fan. "Wait WHAT?!?? Didn't Pri just go on her show? I'm so confused. And mad now. How repulsive of this host", commented another. @alexandracooper @sofiafranklyn You know what? You've been called out! You are going to be canceled soon! Poor Pri, she was so nice to her; her team, @team_pc_, should've been a little more responsible. Not just this podcast is hateful, but it is also racist, sexist, and homophobic as well! They were literally body-shaming Pri and Nick! Kindly take immediate action against them!" read another comment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie, via surrogacy last year. Recently, Nick Jonas shared a sweet picture on Instagram where Priyanka and Malti were seen having fun while crossing the road.

