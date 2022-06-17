Prabhas postpones Project K shoot after Deepika Padukone's health scare? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : IG/PRABHAS.OFFICAL, DEEPIKAPADUKONE Prabhas, Deepika Padukone

Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Project K. Recently, reports of the actress being unwell on the sets of the film went viral, where it was mentioned that Deepika was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets. Following which, the actor asked the makers to postpone the shoot. Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the Piku actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness.

Project K marks Deepika and Prabhas' first film together. It is also Deepika's first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles and is directed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the movie, which is billed to be heavy on VFX. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer. It is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

Last month, the director had revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting. Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu, "We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas' introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas' fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film."

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

Deepika Padukone also wrapped Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and is working on Project K by Nag Ashwin. Next up is the Indian remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions along with Warner Bros. and Sunir Kheterpal for Athena.

-with IANS inputs