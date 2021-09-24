Pooja Hegde wins 2 'Best Actress' awards back to back, shares her feeling!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HEGDEPOOJA Pooja Hegde wins 2 'Best Actress' awards back to back

Actress Pooja Hegde is not only one of the most gorgeous but also one of the most talented actresses of India who has recently won to her name, 2 awards back to back for 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' with the latest being a SIIMA. While Pooja is super busy hopping from city to city for her countrywide lineup of films, she is also taking time out for all the prestigious award functions too.

Pooja shares, "I have been travelling, shooting and dubbing without any breaks these past few weeks, so when I got 2 awards for the Best Actress back to back, I was just so overwhelmed. And I had this whole new motivation at work to push myself even more because it just hits you that there are people out there are who are really appreciating you and your work."

Talking about 2 wins in a row for her spectacular role in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, she adds, "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the most special films of my career and it always will be. I also feel really blessed to have all these amazing and lovely fans who keep showering me with so much of their precious love."

The Pan-India actress is busy winning the country over with her amazing performances as her lineup includes films like Bhaijaan opposite Salman Khan, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Most Eligible Bachelor releasing soon.

She also has the Pan-India romance drama, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and #SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu.