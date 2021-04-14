Pooja Bedi advocates living life without fear, shares 'joys of being in Goa' with fiance Maneck; WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER/POOJA BEDI Pooja Bedi advocates living life without fear, shares 'joys of being in Goa' with fiancé Maneck; WATCH

Actress Pooja Bedi is living a life filled with joy and happiness in Goa with her fiance Maneck. On Wednesday the actress took her social media and shared a video of having a fun ride in the sea. She also advocated that one should live without fear. Pooja also asked an interesting question from his fans and followers. She tweeted, "Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived.. not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after a year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?" she captioned the video.

In the video, Pooja and Maneck can be seen riding a motorboat and she is also heard saying, "The joys of being in Goa."

She also shared another video in which she can be heard saying, "Do you know what I love about Goa? It's the fresh air, it's the sunshine, it's the happiness, it's the openness, it's the beautiful beaches and the gorgeous setting suns." She gave her fans a glimpse of the pathway where she goes for morning and evening walks on the Vagator Beach.

She captioned the video, "I (love) Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa the outdoors The warmth of the locals The amazing food The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa @happysoulindia @goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness."

She also took to her Instagram and shared another video from Goa featuring her fiance and son Omar:

Pooja Bedi is a daughter of Kabir Bedi and the late Protima Gupta. She made her debut in Bollywood with 1991 film Vishkanya and has acted in several films including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere. She has also been part of many reality shows including Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Maa Exchange.

