Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor adds 'lungi dance' twist to her floral bikini as she holidays in Dubai with Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi are currently vacationing in Dubai. The sisters who aptly know how to steal the limelight with their social media presence are constantly giving fans glimpses into the exotic vacation. The duo dropped shared a series of bikini pictures from their beach day out. For the day, Janhvi opted for a black and red floral bikini. She also shared pictures holding Khushi's hand while they danced on the beach. However, what caught our attention was Janhvi's funny caption. She captioned the pictures, "lungi dance."

Janhvi's friends and fans bombarded the comment section with fire emojis. Khushi commented, "Wow." Kiara Advani wrote, "Uff" Janhvi's uncle Sanjay Kapoor said, "Clap food suited you."

On the other hand, Khushi also shared pictures on Instagram. The aspiring actress looked beautiful in denim shorts with a checkered bikini top and a matching hat. "99 problems but the beach ain’t one," Khushi captioned the post.

Yesterday, the Kapoor sisters in their glamorous avatars, posed for the lens in the desert before taking off on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride. The two are joined by their friend Orhan Awatramani. Janhvi shared a few pictures of herself posing on an ATV with Khushi. "Dessert in the desert," she captioned it. Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya commented on the post, "Mashallah."

On the professional front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut three years ago with Dhadak. She shared the screen with Ishaan Khatter. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2". Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Also, she has started filming for the remake of the Malayalam hit 'Helen' in August.

