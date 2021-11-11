Janhvi Kapoor's ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts to her glamorous pics with Khushi in a dessert

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts to glamorous pics with Khushi Kapoor in dessert, Dubai

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are one of the most talked about sibling duo in Bollywood. They are quite active on social media and enjoy a massive fan following. The Kapoor sisters often treat fans to glimpses of their personal and professional lives. Yet again, the sisters in their glamorous avatars, posed for the lens in the desert before taking off on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride. The two are currently holidaying in Dubai, where they are joined by their friend Orhan Awatramani.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a series of pictures of herself posing on an ATV with Khushi. "Dessert in the desert," she captioned it. Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya commented on the post, "Mashallah." Janhvi and Khushi also posed on a dune buggy safari drive. Not just this, the sisters are also seen twinning in their chic outfits. Janhvi and Khushi opted for brown bralettes that they paired with denim shorts, sneakers along with checkered bandanas on their heads.

On the other hand, Khushi also shared a few pictures and a video from the Dubai safari. "Vroom vroom," she wrote. Soon, after she dropped the gorgeous pictures, Khushi's friends and fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Aaliyah Kashyap commented, "Dhoom Machale. Uncle Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

On the professional front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut three years ago with Dhadak. She shared the screen with Ishaan Khatter. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2". Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Also, she has started filming for the remake of the Malayalam hit 'Helen' in August.