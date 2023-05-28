Parineeti Chopra to have destination wedding like Priyanka-Nick? She arrives in Jaipur with Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and her fiance-AAP politician Raghav Chadha, are reportedly scouting for wedding locations in Rajasthan. On Sunday, several pictures and videos of the couple exiting the Jodhpur airport arrived online. Before this, the duo also reportedly travelled to Udaipur and Kishangarh to look for the wedding venues.

According to IANS, Parineeti and Raghav could finalise a 230-year-old fort for their dream wedding. The families of both have been busy preparing for the wedding since the engagement. According to sources, wedding functions can be held in Jaipur as well as in Delhi and Mumbai.

In the video, Parineeti is seen walking out of the airport along with Raghav Chadha in an off-white ethnic outfit. On the other hand, Raghav opted for a white kurta and pyjama. Raghav and Parineeti were received at Jaipur airport by Rajeev Arora, Chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation (RAJSICO) and his son Tarang Arora, Creative Director of Amrapali. After breakfast at Rajvilas Hotel in Jaipur, they left for Bishangarh Fort. Apart from this, both will also visit heritage and luxury hotels of Jaipur. According to the information, both Udaipur and Jaipur are favourite places and they could keep some wedding programmes at both places.

Bishangarh Fort is about an hour away from Jaipur. It has a history of about 230 years. There is no uniformity anywhere in the design of this eight-storied fort. Rao Bishan Singh had built this strong fort keeping in mind the security of his state. Later, this fort came in the part of Rao Rajendra Singh. It has now been converted into a luxury hotel. This fort, known as Alila Fort, shows the influence of Mughal and British architectural styles.

Meanwhile, Parineeti-Raghav got engaged on May 13 in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders in New Delhi's Kapurthala house. Their engagement ceremony took place was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, actress Priyanka Chopra, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others. Following their engagement, the couple delighted their fans with beautiful photos on their social media platforms. On Monday (May 22), the actress shared the photos and penned a heartfelt note disclosing how she met Raghav.

