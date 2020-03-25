Pankaj Tripathi cooks for daughter Aashi, takes her out for cycling during self-quarantine

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is enjoying his life in self-quarantine with his wife and daughter Aashi. The actor has been keeping busy with film for a long time and says that it is an opportunity for him to catch up with his daughter who is just 13. Pankaj Tripathi says that he wants to make the most out of this period and watch experience the little joys as his daughter is growing up. The actor reveals that he cooks for her and also takes her out for cycling these days.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about his life under self-isolation, he said, "I’m getting to spend time with my family. I take my 13-year-old daughter, Aashi, down for cycling, then, my wife and I take her down to play in the garden. I’m happy to see people in their balconies. Usually, in many parts of Mumbai, people switch on the lights only late at night when they get home from work, so, it’s nice to see the houses light up in the evening."

Pankaj Tripathi reveals that he is interested in learning to play a musical instrument for his daughter, guitar or violin, but since movement is restricted at this time, it is difficult. However, he claims that he knows cooking and loves to cook for his daughter. For the unversed, Pankaj Tripathi has worked as a professional cook at a hotel for two years. The actor stated that recently, he cooked chokha and Ethopian dal for his daughter.

Talking about the pandemic, the actor exclaims, “The government, medical professionals and essential workers are working hard to ensure people stay healthy and safe. Everyone is taking care of personal hygiene, we shall overcome this and our life will get back to normalcy soon.” He further says that the need for the hour is to stay safe and not panic.

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi has recently finished shooting for Dinesh Vijan's Mimi also starring Kriti Sanon. He will be seen playing the role of her father in the film. The actor will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer '83, which is a biopic on cricketer Kapil Dev.

