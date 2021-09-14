On Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, Tahira Kashyap reminisces good old days with throwback pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP On husband Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, Tahira Kashyap reminisces good old days with throwback pic

Bollywood's heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana turned a year older on Tuesday. On this occasion, his wife Tahira Kashyap shared an adorable birthday wish for him on social media. She took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her dear husband and showered him with love. Reminiscing the good old times Tahira shared how she fell in love with the actor when they were 19. She also went to call Ayushmann her biggest confidante and cheerleader and said that her life has been amazing with him by her side.

"We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm.", she captioned her post.

Several celebrities such as Neeti Mohan, Tisca Chopra, and Huma S Qureshi ​also wished Ayushmann Khurrana in the comments section.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, who is an author and a filmmaker, got married in 2008. The couple are parents to a son named Virajveer, who they welcomed in 2012, and daughter Varushka, who was born in 2014.

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently gearing up for Doctor G. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the upcoming film also features Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. In the movie, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta. Apart from Doctor G, Ayushmann also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek in his kitty.