Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NUSRATJAHAN Nusrat Jahan shares pictures with her baby bump on Instagram. Look at that glow!

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan recently came into the limelight when she spoke up about her divorce from businessman Nikhil Jain. The couple who got hitched in the year 2019 parted ways six months ago. Her statement read, "Being in a foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an inter-faith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship." Soon, rumours about Nusrat being pregnant started doing rounds after photos of her flaunting her baby bump went viral. Well now, she has shared certain pictures of herself on Instagram that confirm her pregnancy.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Nusrat shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a white top, blue jeans with a pink shawl over her shoulders. She cradles her baby bump while the pregnancy glow is quite evident on her face.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Kindness changes everything." Have a look at the same here:

A flood of comments from her fan following started pouring in on the post as soon as it was shared. While many congratulated her and praised her look, there were others who were seen trolling the actress.

In the previous pictures that went viral, Nusrat Jahan was seen posing with Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee and other friends. She opted for a white dress and her baby bump was quite visible. Check them out here:

Speaking about her separation, she said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on "separation" by the media or anybody I am not related to."

It is noteworthy that Nusrat Jahan, after securing Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal's Basirhat, had taken oath in Parliament calling her name as "Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain".

On the work front, she will be seen opposite Yash Dasgupta in the Bengali film SOS Kolkata and the shooting of the same has taken place in August 2020.