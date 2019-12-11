Nusrat Jahan's adorable picture with baby boy selling balloons wins hearts

Counted amongst one of the most active celebrities on social media, famous Bengali actress and now turned Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan keeps on uploading pictures of herself from her vacation or her husband. Yet again, she has grabbed eyeballs but this time for an adorable picture which she has shared with a young boy who was selling balloons. The Trinamool Congress MP is seen holding the child gently in her arms and kissing him as they pose for the lens.

Sharing the picture with the one-and-a-half-year-old boy on Instagram, Nusrat wrote, "Made my weekend special.. with the special one.. a 1 year and a half baby-selling balloons.... was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons.. #loveforall #loveistheonlylanguage." Have a look:

As soon as she uploaded the picture, the Netizen went in awe of the actress' generosity and the little boy's cuteness. After a few hours when it was put up on the photo-sharing application, it got over 41 thousand likes and a number of comments. Have a look at how the people reacted:

Nusrat Jahan's adorable picture with baby boy selling balloons wins hearts

For the unversed, she got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey on June 19 later which she came and took oath as Trinamool Congress MP in Parliament on June 25.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video