Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar welcome a baby girl: Reports

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar welcome a baby girl, state media reports. While the couple is yet to confirm the news, media portals claim that the couple welcomed their bundle of joy early on Thursday morning. Nikitin Dheer and actress Kratika Sengar, who is known for her role in the popular television show 'Choti Sarrdaarni' got married in 2014. This their first child after seven years of marriage. "Nikitin is on a cloud and I don't even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon," Kritika told a media portal.

As we wait for a confirmation by couple, here's looking a adorable photos of Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar from their maternity shoot.

In November 2021, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar had announced their pregnancy. The couple had shared a photo on social media saying they will be embracing parenthood soon. "Dheer Junior coming this 2022," Dheer, best-known for featuring movies such as "Chennai Express" and "Shershaah", posted on Instagram along with a photo with Sengar.

On the work front, Nikitin was recently seen in Siddharth Malhotra-starrer 'Shershaah' Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Telugu crime drama thriller titled 'Khiladi' starring Ravi Teja.

The actor is popularly remembered as Thangabali from the 2013 film 'Chennai Express' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

