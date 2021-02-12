Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's 'booty shake' video is cutest thing on internet today. Watch video

Ever since Singer Neha Kakkar and her love Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot, they have been treating their fans with adorable pictures and videos from post-wedding fun and celebrations. Now that it's the month of love, all eyes are on the newly-wedded couple to look awwdorable together. Now, serving their fans a cute booty shaking video, the singer took to Instagram to share a fun loaded video with her husband. The clip started with her doing household chores as Rohanpreet looks at her wife lovingly.

The couple then shakes their Bootys together on Tony Kakkar’s new single. “#BootyShake with @rohanpreetsingh. Congratulations!! @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial @ihansika @perysheetal17 @sattidhillon7 @anshul300 #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt,” the 'Kaala Chashmah' singer captioned her video.

For the clip, Neha and Rohanpreet wore matching outfits. They opted for a mauve sweatshirt with Donald Duck's picture printed on it along with black pants and white sneakers.

Take a look:

Soon the video was loaded with heart emojis from their fans, friends and family. Neha's sister Sonu Kakkar wrote, "Cutieee." A user said, "Omggg!! You both are the cutest myyy gawddd!!!" Another comment read, "You both are cutestttt!!!! Twinningg in blueee. "

On the other hand, Rohanpreet too added the video and congratulated Tony Kakkar and Sonu for the upcoming song. "#BootyShake with @nehakakkar... Congratulations!! @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial @ihansika @perysheetal17 @sattidhillon7 @anshul300

#NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt"

Reacting to the post, Tony replied "You both made my day bhai."

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet met during the shooting of their song Nehu Da Vyah and soon cupid struck after which they got married. On the work front, the couple recently made an appearance on Indian Idol's Valentine's Day special episode.

Neha Kakkar recently sang a song with Yo Yo Honey Singh titled 'Saiyaan Ji'. While for Rohanpreet, he has participated in reality shows like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star.