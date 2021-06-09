Neha Kakkar drops backstage wedding day video planning a surprise for husband Rohanpreet Singh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar drops backstage wedding day video planning for a surprise for husband Rohanpreet Singh

Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar has surprised her fans by sharing a throwback video from her wedding day. In the backstage video, Neha is seen rehearsing Kabir Singh's Pehla Pyar, as a surprise performance for her husband-singer Rohanpreet Singh. The playback singer is seen practising a song and playing it on Ukulele (musical instrument) to surprise her husband. Wearing her red bridal lehenga and playing ukulele, the singer looks beautiful.

She captioned the video, "Backstage Rehearsal from my Own Wedding!! Don’t really know how to play Ukulele, Just wanted to give Him a Surprise.. Thank Youuuu @deepakramola buddy for capturing this precious moment #NehuDiaries."

Reacting to her post, her fans, friends and followers praised her and poured their love. Singer Stebin Ben wrote, "beautifully sung" while Sugandha Mishra and Jassie Gill dropped heart eye emojis.

Earlier, Neha shared pictures from her birthday. and thanking Rohanpreet, she wrote: "Man of My Dreams…… @rohanpreetsingh. He brought me every single thing I was craving for! Even after knowing the fact that stores aren't open, deliveries are difficult, what not.. Still he managed to get me all this.Upar se itneeee zyada pyar ke sath fifts diye hain mujhe. Rohu baby I love you."

Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers of recent times who enjoys a massive fan following amongst the youth. Her songs be it Punjabi or Hindi are a must at every party or wedding nowadays. Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year. The couple is quite active on Instagram where they keep on indulging in PDA.

On the work front, the couple was recently seen in their music video titled 'Khad Tainu Main Dassan.' Other than this, Neha is also seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 these days.

