Neetu, Soni Razdan wish Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor on their first anniversary with adorable posts

The cutest couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. After dating each other for quite some time, the love birds finally tied the knot on 14 April 2022 in an intimate ceremony. Months later in November, they were blessed with a baby girl named Raha. Now, on the special occasion, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan have shared heartfelt posts on social media. Ralia, as fondly called by fans, has been receiving best wishes from fans and family members ever since the clock struck twelve.

A while ago, Soni took to Instagram and shared Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures with fans and penned, "On this day last year my sweet (heart emoji)’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards …" Neetu on the other hand, wrote, "Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings." The JugJugg Jeeyo actress' post also features her late husband and Rishi Kapoor. In the image, we can see Alia and Ranbir busy doing puja with Rishi Kapoor's photo frame being placed on a table kept next to the latter.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni chose to make new-parents Ranbir and Alia's day more special with a heartfelt post. "Happy first anniversary to Raha's mummy and daddy," Riddhima wrote.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year. Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai. For the special day, the duo twinned in ivory.

Last year (2022) became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir. The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet.

