Neetu Kapoor's dance video on Ghagra song goes viral, fans think it is for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor's dance video on Ghagra song goes viral

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married. Since last year, there have been rumours that the couple is planning to tie the knot but their planned were ruined due to the COVID19 pandemic. There were reports that Ranbir-Alia were planning to get hitched in December this year, soon after the release of their first film together Brahmastra, however, the rumours died down with the lockdown situation. Now, Neetu Kapoor's dance video has again got the mouths talking. A video has gone viral on the internet in which the veteran actress can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's song Ghagra.

In the video, Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing with Masterji Rajendra Singh on the famous song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the film, Ranbir and Madhuri Dixit danced on the track. Donning a navy top and distressed jeans, the veteran actress dances gracefully in the video. Check out-

Soon after the video went viral, fans contemplated that Neetu Kapoor is preparing for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. One Instagram user asked, "Is this for alia and rk wedding." Another complimented the beauty saying, "She can still give competition to today’s heroines. mind blowing...awesome."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first official appearance together at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor that happened in May 2018. The duo looked dreamy together. While she got dressed in a green Sabyasachi lehenga, he was dressed in a white sherwani. After posing together, they called up Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji to pose with them and the director has been playing the third wheel between the two ever since.

Earlier this year, there were reports that the families of the two actors have asked their friends and relatives to save the date in December for their wedding. Unfortunately, Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor passed away due to leukemia this year in April.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is loaded with Bollywood films. She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline. She will be seen in an important role in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and an untitled film with Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

