Neetu Kapoor expresses gratitude towards doctors for treating husband Rishi Kapoor as their own

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor death: As a family we have a deep sense of loss

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 after a two year long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai. Now, wife Neetu Kapoor has taken to social media to express her gratitude towards doctors who treated her husband Rishi Kapoor like 'he was their own'. "As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart", wrote Neetu Kapoor on instagram.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood, were married for almost four decades.

The two first met on the sets of 1974's “Zehreela Insaan”, became good friends and soon started dating.

The couple went on to star in blockbusters movies like “Rafoo Chakar”, “Khel Khel Mein”, “Kabhi Kabhie”, “Doosra Aadmi” and “Amar Akbar Anthony”.

After getting engaged in Delhi, they got married in Mumbai in 1981.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In his second innings in the movies, Rishi featured opposite Neetu in films like “Do Dooni Chaar” and “Besharam”, which starred Ranbir in the lead.

