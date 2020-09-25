Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS NCB grills Dharma's director Kshitij. Will it lead to truth behind Karan Johar's viral party video?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to Dharma Production Executive Producer and director Kshitij Ravi Prasad in the drugs case, who is being interrogated at NCB's Mumbai office today. According to sources, NCB has got some important clues according to which Kshitij Prasad was in contact with some drug peddlers. In such a situation, the question is whether the NCB team will reach the truth behind Dharma Productions' owner Karan Johar's 2019 party through Kshitij Prasad?

It is said that Kshtij is very close to Karan Johar. There was a party in Karan Johar's house in 2019, whose video went viral on social media. After receiving a complaint about this video, the Mumbai NCB team began investigating the drugs case regarding the video. In this video, apart from Karan Johar, Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were present at the party.

NCB will question Kshitij about the drugs in Karan Johar's party and who delivered it? also, if he has any contacts with drug peddlers?

Meanwhile, it is said that Karan Johar is residing at a private property in Goa currently with his family.

Kshitij Prasad was not just a director in Karan's company but also used to take care of his personal work as well.

It is also said that Kshitij has ordered drugs many times.

Sources claim that Kshitij was questioned for one hour at his house and his house was searched and when he failed to convince the officials with his answers, Kshitij has been brought to the NCB office to take the interrogation further.

(With inputs from Atul Singh and JP Singh )

