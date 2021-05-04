Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh celebrate 3 months of their baby Sufi's birth, share pics from delivery room

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUULMEHTA Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh celebrate 3 months of their baby Sufi's birth

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are parents to a baby boy named Sufi. The couple welcomed their little bundle of happiness three months ago and had a hard time after his birth as the child had to undergo surgery. He was diagnosed with Bilateral inguinal Hernia. As Sufi turned three months old, the dotting parents shared pictures from the delivery room. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Exactly 3 months ago, sharing this hospital bed together, we couldn't imagine a life which could be any more joyful given the love & gratitude we felt for each other and for those around us. An hour later, the next of kin arrives on the scene and shows us what unconditional love and joy can really mean. Also teaches you that an uninterrupted 8 hour sleep is a myth.

He added, "Happy 3 months of parenthood, @babysufim ki Ma" On the other hand, Jankee said, "90 days to this memory. Soaking in some special moments with Nakuul in my hospital room, an hour before I was wheeled into the OT where we met the love of our lives @babysufim Happy three months my son."

Earlier, Jankee had post a beautiful picture on her account and shared an emotional note on how she prepared the little baby for the surgery. She even wrote about how difficult it was for her and how she kept on crying because of the fact that her son will have to stay without milk for 7 hours due to the general anesthesia.

In the long Instagram note, Jankee wrote, "Almost thought would not share this, but seeing so many of you open up your lives to me, I feel so much more courage to share my story, now. 3 weeks ago, our little ‘Sufi’ was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia & the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Inspite of it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo a surgery under general anesthesia broke my heart."

She further wrote, "The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop. My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure. What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anesthesia. So until the day of the surgery, I would wake him up every night at 3 am, feed him & then time his sleep pattern making sure that he doesn’t wake up for the next 4.5 hours & if he did, I didn’t feed him immediately. My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery, so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn’t wake up earlier & ask for milk. Besides that I kept talking to him about how he needs to sleep for longer on that day, how we are going to get through this together. He would keep staring at my face & listen attentively. Or atleast that’s what I thought."

On the work front, Nakuul received much love from his fans for the character of Shivaay he played in Ishqbaaaz. He has even been a part of shows like-- Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.