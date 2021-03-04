Sona Mohapatra slams Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi song 'Nadiyon Paar,' says we have no respect for original

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONA MOHAPATRA, JANHVI KAPOOR Sona Mohapatra, Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's newly released song, 'Nadiyon Paar' from her upcoming film 'Roohi' has found itself at the center of a heated of heated debate. The song is a reimagined version of the global hit 'Let the music play' by composers Sachin-Jigar. Taking to Twitter, singer Sona Mohapatra slammed the song and called out the 'saga of remixing in Bollywood'.

"The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear - we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new," she wrote in her Twitter post.

"The last decade has seen the worst of this state of fear & lack of faith in the creation of new Music in Bollywood. I laud the rare few exceptions who continue to believe in our unique legacy of cinematic musicals, where the language of music was so key in taking forward narratives," she added in a separate tweet.

Earlier, talking about the song, Sachin-Jigar told IANS, "'Let the music play' is a cult tune, and the opportunity to present this song to a new generation was irresistible! 'Nadiyon Paar' absorbs the elements that made the original so special and sprinkles a bit of Roohi's magic, to bring that extra tadka."

Apart from composing the track, Sachin-Jigar also took to the mic to croon the updated version, singing it along with Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. Shamur is credited to Shamur along with IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, "Roohi" releases in theaters on March 11.

"Roohi" follows the 2018 hit "Stree" and last year's "Laxmii", and there is a slew of horror comedies lined up, namely "Bhoot Police", "Phone Bhoot", and "Bhool Bhulaiya 2".