Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7 worth Rs 90 lakh; boyfriend Karan Kundrra showers love | PICS

Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash is on cloud nine as she bought a luxurious Audi Q7 on Tuesday (April 5). The car is estimated to be around Rs 90 lakh. The actress couldn't be happier as her boyfriend Karan Kundrra accompanied her to take the beast home. He was seen clicking pictures and recording the precious moments with Tejasswi. Several pictures and videos of the couple have surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, Tejasswi can be seen breaking a coconut and doing Puja as she takes the car home. She was also snapped taking a look at the accessories provided.

Take a look:

Tejasswi looked stunning as she arrived in a black short suit dress. She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi in her white car along with Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. The couple had been going strong ever since. The lovebirds were recently seen together in their first music video, Rula Deti Hai. The music video features, Karan and Tejasswi as a couple, who are no longer together due to unknown reasons. Shot in Goa, Karan reminisces about their happy times in the video. It portrays the tale of love and heartbreak.

Tejasswi is on her career-high. Soon after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the actress was roped in the lead role of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 alongside Simba Nagpal. She is essaying the role of 'Sarvashreshth Naagin,' who battles a global crisis that poses threat to the survival of humanity. The show is based on the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the world and 'Naagin' turning into the saviour to save the world from the attack of the 'dangerous virus'. Meanwhile, Karan will soon be seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

