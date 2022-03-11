Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash getting married? Fans wonder as couple sports teeka while leaving house

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story gained much popularity in Bigg Boss 15. the duo met each other on the reality show and fell in love. They confessed their love to one another in the house of Bigg Boss and have been strong ever since. Fans lovingly call them TejRan. Ever since the duo got into a relationship, fans have been wondering if they will get married or the sparks between them will die down soon.

Recently, the couple sparked wedding rumours, when Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi's house wearing a teeka. However, the speculations were soon quashed by Karan himself. As Karan stepped out with his parents, paparazzi stationed outside the actress' house started congratulating him. Karan responded to them asking, “Congratulations for what?”. In response, a photographer said, “lagan ho gaya na..(You got engaged)”. “Aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like that). Mom dad ki anniversary hai (It’s my mom, dad’s anniversary),” Karan said n clarification.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is entertaining the audience with his latest stint in 'Lock Upp' as the jailer of Kangana Ranaut's jail. The main responsibility of the jailor is to run the jail, give tasks and punishments to the contestants in obeying the orders by the host. The reality show airs on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Tejasswi, on the other hand, plays the lead in the sixth edition of the fantasy series 'Naagin'. 'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.