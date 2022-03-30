'I don't like this. She is my GF': Karan Kundrra schools paparazzi who tried entering Tejasswi Prakash's house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_TEJRAN_MY_WORLD Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been creating a buzz ever since the couple announced their relationship. The couple has been spotted together at multiple events where they have been seen interacting with the paparazzi. Recently, Karan expressed his disappointment with the way how paparazzi have been following his girlfriend and 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash everywhere.

For the unversed, a day ago, Tejasswi got mobbed by paps on her way home from 'Naagin 6' sets. Several videos have been doing the rounds in which Tejasswi can be seen running away from cameras and her mother helping her swiftly get into the house.

The mobbing incident has made Karan furious. On Tuesday night, Karan landed back in Mumbai from Jaipur. At the Mumbai airport, he was greeted by the media.

While speaking to the media, he requested them not to hinder Tejasswi's private life. He said, "Wo safe nahi hai pata hai. Aise ghar ke andar ghus rahein hai, accha nahi lagta hai na. Band karwa diya main, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai wo. Mazaak thodi hai yaar respect karte hain, har cheez karte hain, iska matlab ye nahi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaoge. Wo galat laga merko. Girlfriend hai meri, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main."

Karan told them that it’s not a joke to get into her vanity, house and car. “Bhulo mat ladki hai wo,” he said. And during his conversation with the media, he got a call from Tejasswi and took the opportunity to make the shutterbugs apologise to her.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The couple enjoys a massive fanbase who lovingly call them 'TejRan.'

