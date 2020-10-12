Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGB/KANGANA/ANUPAMKHER Mumbai Power Cut: Big B, Kangana to Anupam Kher, Bollywood celebs react after electricity goes off

The year 2020 definitely has some problems with humanity. Every now and then, we are hearing an all-new fiasco and Monday was no different. It all happened when a huge electricity grid failure occurred in Mumbai leaving the city with a power cut. As soon as the incident took place, a lot of people on social media reacted to the same. Amongst those were several Bollywood celebrities who took to Twitter to react to the disruption of electricity in the city. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut were the latest ones who came up with their tweets. Check out how everyone reacted to the same.

Big B tweeted and asked people of the city to remain calm as "all shall be well." "Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. Amitabh Bachchan," he tweeted. "Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me," he informed in another tweet.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on the other hand, hopped on to Twitter to term the power failure as a "massive symptom of a failing administration. "In the history of #Mumbai, the city has never seen such a power failure and this grid failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives. #poweroutage #powercut," he tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Aarey Metro car shed project and shared a photograph of comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and wrote, "#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क.......कंगना ।"

Vir Das wrote, "For the next few hours people from Mumbai will sympathise with each other, while people from Delhi judge them. #poweroutage" He further added, "It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone."

Senior actor Anupam Kher and singer Armaan Malik also registered their tweets on power failure. While Kher tweeted, "Batti Gul #powercut," Malik wrote, "lights out #powercut," with a sad face emoji. Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday.

Due to the power failure suburban local train services and metro, operating only for essential workers at present, have been held up.

Traffic signals in some areas were also not working.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, has asked all the hospitals to keep diesel generator sets ready in case the power outage in the city lasts more than two hours

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage