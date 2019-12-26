Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mouni Roy slays in red swimsuit, her photos break the internet again!

Bollywood and TV actress Mouni Roy is known to set the temperatures soaring high with her Instagram photos. The actress has had a fruitful year with stellar performances like Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China and John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter. Now, it is time to celebrate and welcome 2020 with open arms. The actress has flown away for a beach vacation this Christmas and has been treating her fans with sizzling pictures. Mouni can be seen enjoying the sun at a beach wearing red bikini and looks scintillating in every click.

Mouni shared the photos saying, “Sometimes music makes me arch my back & dance the hell out even without a dance floor ....Beach day = happy happy” Soon after she posted the photos, they went viral on the internet. Many users even compared her to Priyanka Chopra’s character from the Hollywood film Baywatch. One user also called her a red santa. Check out-

Earlier, the actress made Christmas special for little kids when she turned Santa Claus for them. She visited a NGO and surprised children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) on the occasion of Christmas. On Monday, she spent an entire evening with the kids fulfilling each child's wish and making everyone dance and also playing games with them. “It is of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception, of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same respect any human being gets in society,” she said.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The film also stars Southern superstar Nagarjuna and is set to hit the theaters during the summer of 2020.

